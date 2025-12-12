Mary Newman Sells 2,000 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CAO Mary Newman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.86, for a total value of $955,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,895.98. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock traded down $17.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.16. 172,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,800. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $482.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.82.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IES by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

