Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells 123,354 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 123,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $379,930.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,475.76. This trade represents a 48.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.34. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

