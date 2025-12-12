David Gendell Sells 17,867 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director David Gendell sold 17,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.20, for a total transaction of $8,079,457.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,956,521.80. The trade was a 20.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $17.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.16. The company had a trading volume of 172,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,800. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.82. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $482.35.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IESC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IES by 77.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IES by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

