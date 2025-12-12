Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $129.11. 38,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 166,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $256.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%.The business had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.