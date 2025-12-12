Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 797160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

