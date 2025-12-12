Card Factory (LON:CARD) Trading Down 27.4% – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) traded down 27.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. 58,370,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average session volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARD

Card Factory Stock Down 27.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.23. The stock has a market cap of £244.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.