Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) versus L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Financial Contrast

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of L’Oreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oreal and Swatch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oreal $47.06 billion 4.97 $6.93 billion N/A N/A Swatch Group $7.65 billion 3.15 $219.23 million N/A N/A

L’Oreal has higher revenue and earnings than Swatch Group.

Risk and Volatility

L’Oreal has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

L’Oreal pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oreal and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oreal N/A N/A N/A Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for L’Oreal and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oreal 2 5 2 3 2.50 Swatch Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

L’Oreal beats Swatch Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oreal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and free-standing stores. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

