Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $173.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $145.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

