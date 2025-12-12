Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 568628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Stock Down 33.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$949,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

