Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 and last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.

Caffyns Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of £12.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.79.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

