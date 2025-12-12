Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.60 and last traded at GBX 73.90, with a volume of 18709902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £494.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

