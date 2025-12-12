Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.56 and last traded at $135.46, with a volume of 552507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.