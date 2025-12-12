Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.25. 1,130,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,072,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Figure Technology Solutions

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 489,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,580. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 90,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,161,713.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,641,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,903,633.36. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,344,073 shares of company stock worth $123,816,526 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,918,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Featured Articles

