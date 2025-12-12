New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 719,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Trading Down 17.8%
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
