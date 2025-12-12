Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the previous session’s volume of 4,131 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

