Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.5280. Approximately 10,208,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,996,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $377,436.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,213.80. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,894.88. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,498,308 shares of company stock valued at $243,540,894 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,266,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $7,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,236,000 after buying an additional 2,699,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

