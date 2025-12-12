Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.6430, with a volume of 327979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,401,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aris Mining by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,901,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.