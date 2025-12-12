Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP David Johanson Sells 2,100 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) SVP David Johanson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $29,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,803.48. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Johanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLDD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 79.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

