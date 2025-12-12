Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells $20,140.00 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $20,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,077.26. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $21,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $20,780.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $21,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $20,640.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $3,896.10.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,609,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Verastem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Verastem by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

