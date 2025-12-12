Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 625 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $50,256.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,226.49. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Nick Rosenberg sold 625 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $45,293.75.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $99,337.50.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MCB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.93. 56,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $823.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $79.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Metropolitan Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $57,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 328,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

