Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells 2,331 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $58,041.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 90,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HVT. Zacks Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 594,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 337,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Further Reading

