Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $463,400.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $463,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 784,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,171,165.18. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $353,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,569 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $317,650.29.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $264,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $131,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,340. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $17,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile



Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

