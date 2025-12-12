Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells $25,421,062.95 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 382,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $25,421,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.5%

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,240,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.