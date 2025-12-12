Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) CAO David Bennett Sells 33,725 Shares

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) CAO David Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nextpower Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ NXT traded down $6.68 on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,104. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.35. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $112.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Get Nextpower alerts:

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextpower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextpower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.