Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells $1,145,877.85 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,145,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 11,240,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,052. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,874,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,902,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $430,863,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.