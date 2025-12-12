Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 242,994 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 31st, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 45,538,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,437,523. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

