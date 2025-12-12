Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $10,297,597.50 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Taub sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.15, for a total value of $10,297,597.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $254,565,444.60. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.44. 175,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,696. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $605.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,895.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

