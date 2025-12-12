Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.64. 1,301,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,869,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Almonty Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Almonty Industries from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Almonty Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,839,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $7,807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth $2,563,000.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.

