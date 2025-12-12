Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.6550, with a volume of 210630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,646.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 52,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 576.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.