Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $32.6040. Approximately 24,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LYEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $16,113,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 336,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

