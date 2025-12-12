Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. 1,450,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,145,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.02.

In other Taptica International news, insider Manuel De Luque Muntaner bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £18,000.

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

