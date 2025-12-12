Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.5760. 800,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,902,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.28.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,901,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

