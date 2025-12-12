Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,498,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average session volume of 121,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kane Biotech Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.
