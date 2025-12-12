Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.79 and last traded at $91.58. 5,371,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,818,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Cameco Stock Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,147,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

