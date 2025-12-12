Insider Selling: Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $153,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,243,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,207.33. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Castellum Stock Performance
Castellum stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 1,652,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -9.87.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.
Castellum Company Profile
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
