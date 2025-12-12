Insider Selling: Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $153,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,243,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,207.33. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castellum Stock Performance

Castellum stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 1,652,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -9.87.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Castellum Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castellum by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 225,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castellum by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 180,673 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Castellum during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

