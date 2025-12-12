Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 15.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

