UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.4150. 17,340,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 15,518,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.UiPath’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,391,582 shares of company stock worth $35,767,934. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

