Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 14,222,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,163,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 215,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,192. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 1,493,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,750,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,860.46. This trade represents a 87.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,430,360 shares of company stock valued at $19,865,088. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 62.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 90,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.