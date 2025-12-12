Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason Pello Sells 75,000 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,728,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,996.45. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 2,137,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Nerdy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter worth $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

