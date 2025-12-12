Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Down 27.4% – Should You Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. 58,370,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average session volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.33.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARD

Card Factory Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current year.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.