Insider Selling: Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Director Sells 12,990 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 4,641,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,611. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

