Critical Review: Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) versus Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 6.37% 20.23% 10.79% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Willdan Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Willdan Group and Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willdan Group presently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willdan Group and Pulse Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $565.80 million 2.70 $22.57 million $2.78 37.23 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Pulse Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company’s platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

