NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) versus SLB (NYSE:SLB) Financial Review

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) and SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLB has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and SLB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $470,000.00 57.81 -$6.62 million ($0.04) -5.84 SLB $35.25 billion 1.67 $4.46 billion $2.59 15.23

SLB has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and SLB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 SLB 0 5 16 2 2.87

SLB has a consensus target price of $52.32, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Given SLB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLB is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SLB shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SLB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and SLB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions -29.96% -49.12% -22.61% SLB 10.34% 18.97% 8.61%

Summary

SLB beats NXT Energy Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SLB

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea, an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.