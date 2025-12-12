Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.13. 7,230,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,107,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. On average, analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $174,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,391,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,561,361.76. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,723.50. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 226,248 shares of company stock worth $2,910,939 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter valued at $4,244,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

