Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 38,762,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,538,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,807.27. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 182,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,640,000 after buying an additional 16,452,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 435.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

