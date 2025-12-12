D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 33,164,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 61,238,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBTS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,690.08. This represents a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,663.26. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,444,813 shares of company stock worth $38,959,206 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,349,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

