Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $225.12 and last traded at $226.19. 34,706,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 44,873,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.28.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

