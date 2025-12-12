Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $306.96 and last traded at $310.52. Approximately 20,333,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 23,815,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.