MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.76 and last traded at $56.6650. Approximately 7,188,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,663,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MP Materials Trading Down 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,889,437.10. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 691,557 shares of company stock valued at $43,538,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

