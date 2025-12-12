Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 10,873,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,063,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 364,874 shares of company stock worth $3,404,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $277,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

